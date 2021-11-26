Search

26 Nov 2021

Death notices for Carlow - November 26, 2021

The late Patrick (Paddy) Byrne
 
The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne of The Green, Hacketstown, Carlow.

November 23, 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, sons Jim, John and Brendan, daughters Trish and Sandra, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Ellen, Breda and Anisa, grandchildren Emma, David, Aoife, Conor, Fionnuala, DJ, Roisin, Niamh, Michael, Aaron, John Paul, Ellen, Harry and Oliver, great grandson Niall, sisters lizzie and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society.

Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Anne Costello (née Foster)

The death has occurred of Anne Costello (née Foster) of 32 Ikerrin Rd., Thurles, Tipperary / Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Thursday, November 25. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret and her brother Sean.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Emir and Aoife, brothers Paddy, Brendan and Niall, sisters Margaret and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles, on Friday evening, November 26, from 5pm to 7pm. Anne's funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning, November 27, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U. South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

