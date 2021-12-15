Death notices and funeral arrangements for Carlow - December 15, 2021

The late Fergus Slattery

The death has occurred of Fergus Slattery of Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away unexpectedly, on December 11, 2021.

Cherished son of John and Annette, beloved partner of Mairead, much loved brother of Alma and Conor, brother-in-law of Jamie and Emir and treasured uncle of Jack, Fionn, Jon, Sophia and Alyssa.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Fergus Rest in Peace

Removal from Carpenter Bros Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Fergus Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Michael McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath of Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away unexpectedly, on December 12, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved brother of Mary, John and the late Billy, Nancy and Chrissie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Wednesday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm that evening. Removal from there on Thursday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Alexander (Alec) Holland

The death has occurred of Alexander (Alec) Holland of Cloghna, Milford & formerly 29 Monacurragh, Carlow Town, Carlow.



December 14, 2021. Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Eileen.

Much loved father of Ann Mooney (Ardmore), John (Shankill), Stephanie (Tenerife), Paula (Portmarnock) and Alexandra (Sandra) Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Tommy, Derek, Brian and Adrian, daughter-in-law Lucy, grandchildren Ali, Thomas, Evan, Corey, Shannon, Ross, Aaron, Aoife, Ciara, Alexander and Alison, great-grandchildren Lila and Ruben, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Alec Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Alec’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Eric Ene

The death has occurred of Eric Ene of Carlow Town, Carlow



Who passed away unexpectedly, on December 12, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved son of Adrian and Doina and adored grandson of Olga, Carolin, Gabriela and the late Marian.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, grandparents, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eric Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.