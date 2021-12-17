Death notices for Carlow - Friday December 17, 2021

The late Joseph Doyle

The death has occurred of Joseph Doyle of The Curragh, Hacketstown, Carlow.



December 16, 2021. Peacefully at home, in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Bridie and loving father of Leonora, Róisín, John, Fergus, Barbara, Joanne and Amanda.

Adored grandfather of 16 grandchildren (Alexandra, Katie, Aoibhínn, Jo, Seán, Anna, Eoghan, Adam, Alison, Geoffrey, Theodora, Georgina, Luke, Robert, Joy and Tristan), much loved father in law of Con, Brigid, Breda, Terry, Lloyd and the late Aidan and Fergus. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Joe will be greatly missed by his loving family. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Saturday, December 18, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, after which he will be laid to rest with Bridie in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.

House strictly private, please.

The late Edward (Eddie) Steadman

The death has occurred of Edward Steadman of Ballon, Carlow / Tinahely, Wicklow

Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny on December 15, 2021. Predeceased by his mother Ellen (Nellie) and brother Benjamin.

Sadly missed by all the Staff and his many friends at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon.

May Eddie's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Saturday from 12 noon until 4pm, followed by removal from Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon, to arrive at Saint's Peter & Paul Church, Ballon, for 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

The late Lilly Lane (née O'Connor)

The death has occurred of Lilly Lane (née O'Connor) of Sidcup, Kent, England and formerly Brownshill, Carlow.



Passed away suddenly, Sunday, 12 December 2021. Predeceased by her husband Geoffrey and her daughters Helen and Philippa.

Sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, grandson Jamie, sister Ann, brothers Pat, Robert, Noel and Martin, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral to take place in Kent.

May Lilly Rest in Peace.