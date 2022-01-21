Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday January 21

The late Peggy (Annie Teresa) Comerford

The death has occurred of Peggy (Annie Teresa) Comerford of Craanluskey, Milford, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in her 92nd year, on January 20, 2022, in Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Beloved wife of the late Mick and much loved mother of Ber, Marie, Tom, Trish, Eddie, Michael, Martin, Catherine and Ger.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Peggy Rest In Peace

Reposing at her son Martin’s home, Ballinabranna, from 3pm on Friday with prayers at 8pm that evening. Reposing on Saturday from 3pm with removal that evening at 5.45pm to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral can view the Mass live on the following links:

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Care of the Aged, Leighlinbridge.

The late Josephine Quinlan

The death has occurred of Josephine Quinlan of Montgomery Street, Carlow Town, Carlow.



January 20, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Thomas.

Sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Joseph, Michael, Oliver and Paul, daughters Kay, Bernie and Lorraine, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Thomas’s partner Claire, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Josephine Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow today (Friday) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.