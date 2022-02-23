Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday February 23, 2022

The late Brendan Smith

The death has occurred of Brendan Smith of ''The Grove'', Ballyknocken, Fenagh, Carlow / Sneem, Kerry / Swords, Dublin.



Peacefully on February 21, 2022.

Deeply regretted by his wife Joyce, son Liam, daughter Kathleen, daughter-in-law Joanna, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Alicia, Bradley, Sinead, Taylor & Erin, brother Dermot, sisters-in-law Adrienne & Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends in Kerry.

May Brendan's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Saint Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, followed by private cremation.

The late Oliver (Ollie) Walshe

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Walshe Clonsilla, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow / Askeaton, Limerick.



February 20, 2022. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Oliver (Ollie), beloved husband of Kay (née Somers).

Predeceased by his parents Sean and Rita and sisters Maureen and Martina.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, brother Sean, sisters Annie, Noleen and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery, Co. Limerick (3pm approx). Ollie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Friday morning.

The late Gaby Grant (née McKenna)

The death has occurred of Gaby GRANT (née McKenna) of Graiguecullen, Carlow.

February 23, 2022. Peacefully in her 97th year, in the wonderful loving care of Joan and all the staff of St. Fiacc’s House.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and great-granddaughter Ada.

Much loved mother of Terry, Peter, Ann-Marie, Sharon, Pat and Mary-Clare.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law Maurice, Peter and Mark, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her St. Fiacc’s House family, relatives and friends.

May Gaby Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donation in lieu to St. Fiacc’s House.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on

www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com