Search

16 Mar 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday March 16, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday March 16, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday March 16, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Mar 2022 4:43 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late Eileen Wall (née McNamara)

The death has occurred of Eileen WALL (née McNamara) of Rathvilly, Carlow / Maganey, Kildare.

Passed away on March 13, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Sarah, Ingrid, Vanessa and Michelle.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Friday from 1pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Laurence O’Toole Church, Levitstown, Maganey, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

People in Carlow urged to stay away from waterways if drinking alcohol on St Patrick's Day

Carlow College to host a 'Day of Learning and Active Citizenship'

The late Sally Casey

The death has occurred of Sally Casey of Kevin Barry Avenue, Pollerton, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, beloved mother of her infant son David and daughter Sally.

Sally will be sadly missed by her loving children Chantelle, Ann, Ben and Gabriella, her devoted grandchildren Kaylum, Carleigh, Avianna, Lucas and Logan, mother Ann, sisters Ann, Maggie, Mary and Brigie, brothers Mylie and John, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Sally Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Wednesday from 2.30pm with removal at 6.15pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Askea, arriving for Reception Prayers at 6.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (St. Patrick's Day) at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Sally's Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-3

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media