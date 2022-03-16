Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday March 16, 2022

The late Eileen Wall (née McNamara)

The death has occurred of Eileen WALL (née McNamara) of Rathvilly, Carlow / Maganey, Kildare.



Passed away on March 13, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Sarah, Ingrid, Vanessa and Michelle.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Friday from 1pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Laurence O’Toole Church, Levitstown, Maganey, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sally Casey

The death has occurred of Sally Casey of Kevin Barry Avenue, Pollerton, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, beloved mother of her infant son David and daughter Sally.

Sally will be sadly missed by her loving children Chantelle, Ann, Ben and Gabriella, her devoted grandchildren Kaylum, Carleigh, Avianna, Lucas and Logan, mother Ann, sisters Ann, Maggie, Mary and Brigie, brothers Mylie and John, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Sally Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Wednesday from 2.30pm with removal at 6.15pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Askea, arriving for Reception Prayers at 6.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (St. Patrick's Day) at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Sally's Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-3