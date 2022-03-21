Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday March 21

The late Patrick (Pat) Tompkins

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Tompkins of Coolkenno, Tullow, Carlow / Tinahely, Wicklow.



Pat, suddenly in his 91st year.

Beloved husband of Sadie, much loved father of Joe, Jean, Tom, Mary, Kathleen, P.J, Paul and Jim.

He will be sadly missed by his sister Jean Malone, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Sunday March 20, until removal on Tuesday March 22 at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of The Wayside, Clonmore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick (Paddy) McGarrity

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McGarrity of Ballycrinnigan, Graiguenamanagh, Carlow / Dundrum, Dublin.

Peacefully, after having a wonderful 93rd birthday celebration with his family, in the care of Orwell Queen of Peace, Rathgar.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (January 2022) and much loved father of Thomas, Catherine and Patricia.

Very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Ciaran, grandson Stephen and partner Eimear, great granddaughter Doireann, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Phyllis and Nuala, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Kathleen, brothers Jim and Bernard and sister Eileen.

Rest in Peace

Removal on Tuesday morning March 22, to the Church of The Holy Cross, Dundrum, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome.

For those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass can be viewed live at this link

https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

The late Ellen Sheil

The death has occurred of Ellen Sheil of Carlow Town, Carlow / Clonegal, Carlow / Clonegal, Wexford.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 21, 2022, under the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Palliative Unit, The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved partner of Phelim, much loved sister of Kate, Philip, Jim Bob, Maurice, Mairead and Brigid and cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Kate Sheil.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, godchild Linda, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May Ellen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 5pm on Monday March 21 with prayers at 8pm. Reposing from 11am on Tuesday with removal on at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Clonegal, arriving at 3.30pm approx.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Ellen’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital.