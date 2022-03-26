Search

26 Mar 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday March 26, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday March 26, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday March 26, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Mar 2022 4:47 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late Eileen Fleming

The death has occurred of Eileen Fleming of Binghamton, New York, formerly of Browneshill, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Beloved daughter of Valerie and the late T Davis.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken mother, sisters Sharon and Margo, brothers Mark, Davis and Fintan, their partners Neil, David, Gerd, Hillary and Meredith, nieces and nephew Ruth, Kate, Cathy, Richard, Rachel, Lili and Colette, extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

A family funeral will be held in the USA.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations, if desired, to Goal's Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

The late Michael (Mickey) Murray

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Murray of 91 St. Mary's Park, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Michael (Mickey) Murray, March 24, 2022, unexpectedly at home.

Much loved uncle and father figure to his nephew Paul (Deere) and Paul’s wife Cheryl.

Sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, sisters Bridie (UK), Kathleen and Peggy (UK), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Sunday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11am to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

House private, please.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Calling all young artists in Carlow! RTÉ's This Is Art! competition is back

Nature mindfulness walk to take place in Carlow

The late Bernard (Ben) Dunne

The death has occurred of Bernard (Ben) Dunne of Main Street, Clonegal, Wexford / Carlow Town, Carlow.

Loving husband of Mary and father of Trish, Shane, Claire and Patrick.

Brother of Johnny, twin sister Anne and the late PJ and Mickey.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sister, brother, grandchildren, Emma, Roisin, Sean, Amy-rose, Anabel, Aoibheann, Saoirse, Padraic, sons-in-law David and John and daughter-in-law Aoife. Cousin John, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kavanagh's Funeral Home, Kiltealy Road Bunclody, Co. Wexford from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday, March 26. Removal from his home on Sunday at 3pm to St Brigid's Church Clonegal for funeral mass at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in Valley View Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late James Doyle

The death has occurred of James Doyle of Newtown Cross, Borris, Carlow.

Husband of the late Mary Kate Doyle.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother Larry, son Pat, daughters Annette, Helena, Cathy, daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Michael, Wattie and Micheal, much loved grandfather of his eight grandchildren and also missed by his extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh, today Saturday from 5pm to 8pm and Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday evening at 6:30pm to arrive in St. Moling's Church, Glynn at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Moling's Church and burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media