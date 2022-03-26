Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday March 26, 2022

The late Eileen Fleming

The death has occurred of Eileen Fleming of Binghamton, New York, formerly of Browneshill, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Beloved daughter of Valerie and the late T Davis.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken mother, sisters Sharon and Margo, brothers Mark, Davis and Fintan, their partners Neil, David, Gerd, Hillary and Meredith, nieces and nephew Ruth, Kate, Cathy, Richard, Rachel, Lili and Colette, extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

A family funeral will be held in the USA.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations, if desired, to Goal's Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

The late Michael (Mickey) Murray

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Murray of 91 St. Mary's Park, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Michael (Mickey) Murray, March 24, 2022, unexpectedly at home.

Much loved uncle and father figure to his nephew Paul (Deere) and Paul’s wife Cheryl.

Sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, sisters Bridie (UK), Kathleen and Peggy (UK), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Sunday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11am to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

House private, please.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Bernard (Ben) Dunne

The death has occurred of Bernard (Ben) Dunne of Main Street, Clonegal, Wexford / Carlow Town, Carlow.



Loving husband of Mary and father of Trish, Shane, Claire and Patrick.

Brother of Johnny, twin sister Anne and the late PJ and Mickey.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sister, brother, grandchildren, Emma, Roisin, Sean, Amy-rose, Anabel, Aoibheann, Saoirse, Padraic, sons-in-law David and John and daughter-in-law Aoife. Cousin John, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kavanagh's Funeral Home, Kiltealy Road Bunclody, Co. Wexford from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday, March 26. Removal from his home on Sunday at 3pm to St Brigid's Church Clonegal for funeral mass at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in Valley View Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late James Doyle

The death has occurred of James Doyle of Newtown Cross, Borris, Carlow.

Husband of the late Mary Kate Doyle.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother Larry, son Pat, daughters Annette, Helena, Cathy, daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Michael, Wattie and Micheal, much loved grandfather of his eight grandchildren and also missed by his extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh, today Saturday from 5pm to 8pm and Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday evening at 6:30pm to arrive in St. Moling's Church, Glynn at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Moling's Church and burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery.