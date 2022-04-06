Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 6, 2022
The late Gerry Kealy
The death has occurred of Gerry Kealy of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois
Gerry passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 5, 2022, at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.
Beloved husband of Maisie, much loved father of James, Michael, Bridget and Noleen, adored grandfather of Lizzy, Mikey, Paddy, Molly, Katie, Ellie, Ger, Rosie and Joe and cherished brother of Annie, Alice, Jenny and the late Mary, James and Bridie.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially his good friends at his Whist games.
May Gerry Rest In Peace
Reposing at his daughter Noleen’s home, Ashfield, Ballickmoyler from 6pm on Wednesday. Reposing all day on Thursday, with prayers at 9pm that evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
