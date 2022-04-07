Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 7, 2022
The late Brendan Olden
The death has occurred of Brendan Olden of Kilbride, Kildavin, Carlow / Farranree, Cork.
Peacefully in the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by his parents George & Laura, brother David & nephew Ted.
Brendan, beloved husband of Doreen & much loved father of Sean.
Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, son, brothers Adrian, George & Bernard, sisters Terri, Laura & Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours & a wide circle of friends.
May Brendan's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Saint Lazarian's Church, Kildavin, followed by burial in Kildavin Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
The late Bridget Doran (née Gilligan)
The death has occurred of Bridget Doran (née Gilligan) of Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Carlow / Carnew, Wicklow.
Peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny on April 6. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat and sister Bernadette.
Sadly missed by her loving daughter Liz, son Patrick, brothers Jim, Mick and Anthony, sisters, Nuala and Sarah, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.
Bridget will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home Carnew from 5pm to 8pm this Friday evening.
Burial this Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Cemetery Tullow.
Thanks to St. Luke's Hospital and the staff at Morrissey chemist, Tullow.
The late Matthew Nolan
The death has occurred of Matthew Nolan of Knockroe, Borris, Carlow.
April 6, 2022, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Kathy.
Much loved father of Ann, Breda, Sean and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Saturday morning in Rathanna Church, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
House private on Saturday morning, please.
