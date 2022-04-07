Search

07 Apr 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 7, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 7, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 7, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 3:45 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late Brendan Olden

The death has occurred of Brendan Olden of Kilbride, Kildavin, Carlow / Farranree, Cork.

Peacefully in the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by his parents George & Laura, brother David & nephew Ted.

Brendan, beloved husband of Doreen & much loved father of Sean.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, son, brothers Adrian, George & Bernard, sisters Terri, Laura & Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

May Brendan's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Saint Lazarian's Church, Kildavin, followed by burial in Kildavin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

'Keep the country looking its best' - 2022 TidyTowns competition for Carlow launched

The late Bridget Doran (née Gilligan)

The death has occurred of Bridget Doran (née Gilligan) of Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Carlow / Carnew, Wicklow.

Peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny on April 6. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat and sister Bernadette.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Liz, son Patrick, brothers Jim, Mick and Anthony, sisters, Nuala and Sarah, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Bridget will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home Carnew from 5pm to 8pm this Friday evening.

Burial this Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Cemetery Tullow.

Thanks to St. Luke's Hospital and the staff at Morrissey chemist, Tullow.

Carlow County Fleadh returns this weekend

The late Matthew Nolan

The death has occurred of Matthew Nolan of Knockroe, Borris, Carlow.

April 6, 2022, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Kathy.

Much loved father of Ann, Breda, Sean and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Saturday morning in Rathanna Church, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning, please.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media