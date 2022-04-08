Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday April 8, 2022

The late Maureen Owens (née Cleary)

The death has occurred of Maureen Owens (née Cleary) of Sherwood Park House, Kilbride, Ballon, Carlow.



April 7, 2022 in Naas General Hospital, Co. Kildare.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband Paddy, daughters Carmel, Barbara and Rosemary, sons Justin, James and Pat, grandchildren Aoife, Adam, Sara, Paddy, Carol, Josh, Juliette, Páidí, Eoghan, Sadhbh and her great-grandchild Nancy.

Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Jackie and Cathy, son-in-law Toby, Carmel's partner Barry and James's partner Jill, her extended family, friends and kind neighbours. Pre-deceased by her brother Jim and sister Carmel.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballon, on Saturday April 9, to arrive at 5.45pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial thereafter in Ballon Cemetery.

The late Mary M Kelly (née Mullins)

The death has occurred of Mary M Kelly (née Mullins) of Lucan, Dublin / Castlelyons, Cork / Hacketstown, Carlow



Died peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital on April 7, 2022. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Jim. Predeceased by her brother Pat.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Jim, sisters Nellie and Anne, brother Eddie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and the staff of Hazelhall Nursing Home, Clane.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Burke & McDermott Funeral Home Carlow (Opposite Train Station), Friday, April 8, from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from there on Saturday to St Brigid's Church, Hacketstown for 11 am Funeral Mass thereafter to Hacketstown Cemetery for burial.

Mary's Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the church webcam.

The late Catherine Nolan (née Farrell)

The death has occurred of Catherine Nolan (née Farrell) of 16 Laurel Park, Pollerton and formerly of 17 Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away, April 8, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Norbert and much-loved mother of Jason and Aaron.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday afternoon to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only and no Mass cards please. Donations, if desired, to Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

House private, please

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam