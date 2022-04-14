Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 14, 2022

The late Maura Owens (née Corcoran)

The death has occurred of Maura Owens (née Corcoran) of Burtown, Athy, Kildare / Tullow, Carlow



Passed away Tuesday April 12, 2022, in the care of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother to Brian, the late Barry, Conor, Jennifer, Brendan and William.

Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Aoife, the late Marc, Neil, Aisling, Saoirse, Harry, Mark, Sophie, Holly, Luke and Tadhg, sister Bridie, brothers Lar and Thomas, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Thursday (April 14) between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael Parish Church, Athy for Funeral Liturgy at 10am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

House private please.

The late Shane O'Neill

The death has occurred of Shane O'Neill of Old Burrin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow



Passed away unexpectedly, on April 11, 2022, at his home. He will be sadly missed by his loving relatives and friends.

May Shane Rest in Peace.

Funeral service on Good Friday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Newtown, Co Carlow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Chapman

The death has occurred of John Chapman of 28 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / The Curragh, Kildare / Wexford



Passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of The Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow, on April 13, 2022.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of John and Linda, adored grandfather of Emily, Cara and Cailín and cherished brother of Michael, Tom, Anne, Teresa and the late Tony.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Michael Óg and Evie, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Grant, daughter-in-law Michelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 3pm on Monday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge, Co Kildare for burial.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, John’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland.