Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday May 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Marie Dwyer (née O'Donohue) of Monacurragh, Carlow Town, Carlow / Fanore, Clare.



April 30, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of Hillview Nursing Home in her 82nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Owen and much loved mother of Paul, Ian and Ross.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, brothers Brendan, PJ and Des, daughters-in-law Tina, Emma and Jenny, adored grandchildren Richard, Stephen, Jill, Mona, Owen, Liam and Danny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tony, Stan and Raymond.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty-Purcell of 145 Gosford Road, Loughgilly, Newry, Armagh / Tullow, Carlow.



May 1, 2022. Suddenly at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Kathleen, devoted wife of Joe, cherished mother of Joe, Johnny, Felix, Mary and Barney and loving daughter of Mary and the late Johnny Doherty of Glengormley, Co. Antrim.

May she Rest In Peace.

Removal from the Heaney Keenan Funeral Home, 39 Patrick Street (temporary funeral home) on Tuesday at 2pm to her residence, 145 Gosford Road, Loughgilly, Co. Armagh. Funeral arriving for 1pm Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street, Newry. Burial afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Whitney, Atlanta and Alicia, grandchildren Joe-Martin, Joe-William, Kathleen, Annemarie, Teresa and Paddy, brothers Barney and Pa, sisters Josephine, Elizabeth, Angela and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Peggy Davin of 42 O'Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow.



The death has occurred of Peggy Davin, 42 O'Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the Staff at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Predeceased by her husband Frank, son Francis, infant daughter Maureen and son-in-law Eddie.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family Ann, Brigid, Liam and Patricia, brothers Pat, Gerry and Michael, sons-in-law Rocky and Dennis, daughters-in-law, Margaret and Val, her 14 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Peggy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter's Funeral Home, Carlow, on Tuesday May 3 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, May 4 arriving at The Holy Family Church, Askea, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare's Sisters Carlow.

House Private Please.

Peggy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy.family-parish-3

The death has occurred of Ann Rose (née Bolger) of Spahill House, Borris, Carlow.



Ann passed away after a short illness at her home in Spahill. She will be sadly missed by Peter and Sara, her sister Eileen, brothers Liam, John and Thomas, relatives and friends.

House strictly private.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris on Thursday May 5 from 6pm to 9pm. Ann will be laid to rest in Killedmond Graveyard on Friday May 6 at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Betty Keightly (née Kinsella) of St Mary's Park, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Betty passed away peacefully, on May 1, 2022.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, sons John McEvoy and Maurice McEvoy and her brothers Richard and Liam Kinsella.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Julie Johnson, son Michael McEvoy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Winifred Lyons (New Oak Estate), Maria Kinsella (Brownshill Road), Maureen Hayden (Bennekerry), brothers Pat (Cobh) and Paul (Manchester), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly on RIP.ie