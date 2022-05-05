Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday May 5, 2022

The late Anna Fitzgerald (née Grant)

The death has occurred of Anna Fitzgerald (née Grant) of The Corner House, St. Mullins Road, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Inistioge, Kilkenny / Graiguenamanagh, Carlow.

Anna died peacefully on Wednesday May 4, 2022, in the care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Loving wife of the late Michael (Mechie) Fitzgerald. Anna will be very sadly missed by her daughter Esther, sister Agnes, and her brother Paddy. Predeceased by her brother Jim, and sisters Eily, Peg, Josie, Bridie and Kathleen. A much loved Grand-Aunt, Anna will be sadly missed by all her family.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday for anyone wishing to pay their respects to Anna and the family. Removal at 10.45 on Friday morning May 6, to arrive at Duiske Abbey for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

May Anna Rest in Peace.

The late Betty Kieley (née Kinsella)

The death has occurred of Betty Kieley (née Kinsella) of St Mary's Park, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Betty passed away peacefully, on May 1, 2022.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, sons John McEvoy and Maurice McEvoy and her brothers Richard and Liam Kinsella.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Julie Johnson, son Michael McEvoy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Winifred Lyons (New Oak Estate), Maria Kinsella (Brownshill Road), Maureen Hayden (Bennekerry), brothers Pat (Cobh) and Paul (Manchester), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 12 at 10am in St Anthony's Church, Wythenshawe, Dunkery Road, Woodhouse Park, Manchester, England.

Betty's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link;

https://www.churchservices.tv/stanthonyswythenshawe