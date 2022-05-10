Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday May 10, 2022

The late Patricia Hughes (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Patricia Hughes (née Murphy) of 82 St Clare's Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow Town, Carlow / Myshall, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Ned, much loved mother of Peter, Teresa, Cormac, Mary, Clare and Aileen and cherished sister of Betty Roberts and the late Eileen, Kathleen, Rita, Tom and Chas.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Patricia’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Patricia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

The late Jason McCarthy

The death has occurred of Jason McCarthy of 62 Dolmen Gardens, Hacketstown Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Deborah, much loved father of Corey, adored grandfather of Freddie and Jack, cherished son of Pat and Veronica and loved brother of James.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, parents, grandchildren, Corey’s fiancée Mary, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jason Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Thursday at 2pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Jason’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow.

The late Dick (Richard) Maher

The death has occurred of Dick (Richard) Maher of Ballylean, Ballon, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022 at his daughter Joany's home. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty (Elizabeth) and sister Peggy.

Dick beloved father of Jimmy, Margie, Dinny, Joany & Richie. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law Mick & Frank, daughters-in-law Liz, Denise & Kerry, grandchildren Sarah, Margie, Adam, Hailey, Joan, Cayden, Kevin, Brian, Michael & Emmett, sisters Tess, Maria & Alice, brothers Simon & Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many kind neighbours & friends.

May Dick's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Saint Peter & Paul's Church, Ballon, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Dick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon