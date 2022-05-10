Search

10 May 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday May 10, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday May 10, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday May 10, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 4:37 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late Patricia Hughes (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Patricia Hughes (née Murphy) of 82 St Clare's Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow Town, Carlow / Myshall, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Ned, much loved mother of Peter, Teresa, Cormac, Mary, Clare and Aileen and cherished sister of Betty Roberts and the late Eileen, Kathleen, Rita, Tom and Chas.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Patricia’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Patricia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

The late Jason McCarthy

The death has occurred of Jason McCarthy of 62 Dolmen Gardens, Hacketstown Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Deborah, much loved father of Corey, adored grandfather of Freddie and Jack, cherished son of Pat and Veronica and loved brother of James.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, parents, grandchildren, Corey’s fiancée Mary, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jason Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Thursday at 2pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Jason’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow.

The late Dick (Richard) Maher

The death has occurred of Dick (Richard) Maher of Ballylean, Ballon, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022 at his daughter Joany's home. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty (Elizabeth) and sister Peggy.

Dick beloved father of Jimmy, Margie, Dinny, Joany & Richie. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law Mick & Frank, daughters-in-law Liz, Denise & Kerry, grandchildren Sarah, Margie, Adam, Hailey, Joan, Cayden, Kevin, Brian, Michael & Emmett, sisters Tess, Maria & Alice, brothers Simon & Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many kind neighbours & friends.

May Dick's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Saint Peter & Paul's Church, Ballon, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Dick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

'Selling for Success' with POWERHOUSE - Carlow Women in Business  

Ray Goggins calls on the people of Carlow to 'Dare to be Brave' for sick children

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media