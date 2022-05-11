Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday May 11, 2022

The late Joan Keogh

The death has occurred of Joan Keogh of 18 The Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow and London, England.

Passed away unexpectedly, on May 10, 2022, at her home.

Beloved mother of Kim, Anthony and John, much loved grandmother of Dean and cherished sister of Mary, Fred, Junior and the late Kevin, Paddy and Nuala.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchild, son-in-law Del, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Joan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 11am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Joan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

The late Sr. Dolores Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Sr. Dolores Fitzgerald of 4 Pinewood Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow / Monasterevin, Kildare.



Sr. Dolores Fitzgerald, May 11, 2022, peacefully in the gentle care of the District Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ann, Ballykelly, Monasterevin and her nephew Thomas.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Michael and Tom, sisters Alice, Théresè and Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, her Mercy Community, Carlow Cathedral Parish teams past and present, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday afternoon from 2pm with prayers at 4.45pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Requiescat in Pace.

The reception and funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam