Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday May 17, 2022

The late William (Bill) Stacey

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Stacey of Tullow Rd Myshall, Carlow.



Peacefully, on May 14, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Much loved brother of Edna and Tom.

Deeply regretted by his sister, brother, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, good neighbours and his many good friends.

At Rest

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday to The Adelaide Memorial Church, Myshall, for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

The late Christopher (Christy) Murphy

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Murphy of Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Ballymurphy, Carlow.

Christy passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Co. Carlow on May 16.

Beloved husband of Nellie, loving father of Michael, Liam and Aidan and much loved brother of Tom, Ann, Nora, Jim, Greg and the late Paddy, Pierce and Bridget.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Jen, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Walsh's funeral home, Graignamanagh, from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday May 17. Rosary at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening. Removal at 10.45am on Wednesday May 18 to arrive at Duiske Abbey for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May Christy Rest in Peace

The late Claire Dargan (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Claire DARGAN (née Nolan) of Carlow Town, Carlow.



May 15 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Martina and staff of Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon. Beloved wife of the late Pat.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Linda, son Ted, brother Michael, sister Breda, grandson Daryl, great-grandchildren Torin and Ava, sisters-in-law Marian, Anita and Carmel, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, best friend Thérese, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her sister Annette, brothers Joe, Jim, Pat and Baby John.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Tuesday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Arthur Hade

The death has occurred of Arthur Hade of 58 St Clare's Rd., Graiguecullen, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, on May 16, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen and much loved father of Pat, John and the late Paul, cherished brother of Brendan, Barbera and the late Des and adored grandfather of Ciara, Aoife, Cillian, Niall and Jacqueline.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, daughter-in-law Adel, brother, sister, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Sheila and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Arthur Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 4pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family Flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to The NCBI.