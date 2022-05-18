Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday May 18, 2022
The late Paddy Nolan
The death has occurred of Paddy Nolan of Tankardstown, Tullow, Carlow.
May 18, 2022. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, son Tom, sisters Mary and Annie, sisters-in-law Bridie and Teresa, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Harry, Paddy, John and Grace, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.
May Paddy rest in peace.
Reposing at his residence on Thursday, May 19 from 1pm until 8pm. House private thereafter please.
Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Tullow Day Care Centre and Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.
Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.
