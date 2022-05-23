Search

23 May 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday May 23, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday May 23, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday May 23, 2022

The late Brendan McKeown

The death has occurred of Brendan McKeown of Donaghmede, Dublin / Carlow Town, Carlow.

May 18, 2022, unexpectedly, at home.

Brendan, beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of David, Lauren and Keith. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters-in-law Michelle and Megan, grandchildren Alex and Éila, brother Aidan, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm until 6pm for family only. Removal on Tuesday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Baldoyle, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton.

May Brendan Rest in Peace

The late Vivian Dominic Cleary 

The death has occurred of Vivian Dominic Cleary of Glenbrooke Circle, Columbia, South Carolina, USA and formerly Carlow and Dublin.

Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

Beloved husband of Eleanor Duffy Cleary, much loved father of Roslyn Morgan Elizabeth Cleary and cherished brother of Mark, Shirley, Michelle and the late Ronald.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law John, William and Robert, sisters-in-law Katharine and Dolores, aunts, uncles, grandparents, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Vivian Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass for Vivian’s ashes will take place on Saturday, May 28, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, at 11am and will be followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Vivian’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link:

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

The late Sean Nolan

The death has occurred of Sean Nolan of Ardattin, Carlow,

May 23, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the Matron & staff at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon.

Predeceased by his wife May and son, Pat.

Sadly missed by his son, Sean, daughter-in-law Attracta,, grandchildren Shane, Stephen, Eilzabeth and Niamh, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace

Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Thanksgiving Mass at 11am on Wednesday. Burial will take place thereafter in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donation box will be in the Church.

The late Michael Brennan

The death has occurred of Michael Brennan of Pinewood Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow.

May 22, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses, carers and staff of St. Clare’s Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Olive and much loved father of Ken, Denise, Sandra, Michelle, Elaine and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his son, daughters, brothers Jack, Peter and Oliver, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

