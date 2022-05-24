Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday May 24, 2022
The late Bridget Mahon (née Dermody)
The death has occurred of Bridget Mahon (née Dermody) of Newtown, Bagenalstown, Carlow.
In her 94th year. Peacefully at her Home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Ned Mahon and her brothers and sisters Johnny, Judy, Janey, Mary and Paddy.
Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Jimmy, Tommy, Andy, Martin, Kathleen, Josie and Michael, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Bridget's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm, with Funeral Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Bridget's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie
The late Charles David Rose
The death has occurred of David Charles Rose of Laois / Carlow.
Passed away suddenly, on May 22, 2022, in Rhodes, Greece.
Beloved partner of Christine, adored son of Maureen, proud father to Megan, Dominic, Dan, Jessica, and Samuel.
He will be very sadly missed by his dear family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.
May David Rest In Peace
Funeral arrangements to follow shortly on RIP.ie
