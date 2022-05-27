Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday May 27, 2022

The late Samuel Gittons

The death has occurred of Samuel Gittons of Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow.



Died peacefully on Wednesday May 25, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny City, surrounded by his loving parents.

Baby Samuel will be forever missed by his mother Deirdre and father Michael and his two sisters.

Baby Samuel will be deeply regretted by all his family.

May Samuel Rest In Peace

Deirdre and Michael Gittons would like to express their sincere thanks to the maternity staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and the staff at the Women’s Health Group for all of their help, care and support over the past 6 weeks.

Baby Samuel was born an angel, surrounded by love, on May 25, 2022. He will be laid to rest on May 27, 2022 in Kilcoltrim, Borris, Co. Carlow.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Branagan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Branagan 15 St Fiacc's Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow.



Patrick passed away unexpectedly, in Alabama, US, on May 15, 2022.

Adored father of Sonny, beloved son of Mary and the late Seamus, cherished brother of Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie and Sarah and sadly missed by Sonny's mother Shannon.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Saturday at 2pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from his home on Sunday at 1.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.