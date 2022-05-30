Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday May 30, 2022

The late Bridget Price

The death has occurred of Bridget Price of Castlewood Gardens, Carlow Town, Carlow.



May 27, 2022, suddenly, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Cooney (died Sept. 2020) and predeceased by her parents Eamonn and Frances and by her brother Brendan.

Dearly loved mother of Donna, Colin and Jamie. Sadly missed by her sisters Tina and Edwina, adored grandchildren, aunt Breda, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May Bridget rest with the Angels.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed by Tuesday evening on RIP.ie

The late John Joe Murphy

The death has occurred of John Joe Murphy of Johnstown, Bennekerry, Carlow.



May 29, 2022. Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and close friends.

John Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, brother Paddy, sister Sr. Clement, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May John Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am can be viewed on:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to: Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team & Meals on Wheels.

Donation box in church.

https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

The late Marie McGrath

The death has occurred of Marie McGrath of Carlow Town, Carlow / Milford, Carlow.



May 29, 2022, peacefully, in the gentle care of Hillview Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sister Rita, brothers John, Michael, Martin, Charlie and Dan.

Sadly missed by her brother Eamonn, sisters Dolly, Rosaleen, Sheila, Eugenie and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iE-R4oXRIk

The late Adrianne Lillis (née Roberts)

The death has occurred of Adrianne Lillis (née Roberts) of Sliabh Bán, Myshall, Carlow / Late of St. Oliver's Park, Myshall.

May 28, 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends at The Mater Hospital, Dublin; beloved daughter of the late Bill and sister of the late Sharon.

Adrianne will be sadly missed by her loving mother Anne, sister Audrey, brothers Declan, Damian, Shane and Jason, husband Mark, daughter Ella, mother-in-law Geraldine, father-in-law Mick, sisters-in-law Trina, Simone, Fiona, Annette and Lisa, brothers-in-law Michael and Edward, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Adrianne Rest In Peace

Reposing at her mother's home, (St. Oliver's Park) on Monday from 11am with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon to The Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Kildavin New Cemetery.

The late Anne (Nancy) Brennan

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Brennan of Kellymount, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow.



In her 90th year, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny (after a short illness). Predeceased by her brothers and sisters.

Sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Mary and Bernie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Nancy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kellymount Lane, Paulstown, on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by burial afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

Family flowers only, please. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The late Patricia Mahon (née Swords)

The death has occurred of Patricia Mahon (née Swords) of Sandhills, Carlow Town, Carlow / Crumlin, Dublin.



May 30, 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Noel and much loved mother of Michael, Derek and Jennifer.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Gerard, brother Dominic, sisters Breda, Louise and Marie, son-in-law Daire, daughters-in-law Regina and Kalen, her 9 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 64 Sandhills, Carlow on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Bernadette’s Church, Clogher Road, Crumlin. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service at 11.40am.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on

https://sbcc.ie/webcam/

The cremation service may be viewed using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium