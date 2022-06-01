Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 1, 2022

The late Kathleen Kelly (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née Doyle) of Newtownallen, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow.



Kathleen passed away peacefully, in the loving care of The Beacon, Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Matt, adored mother of Christy, Eamonn, Marian, Elizabeth and Matthew, much loved daughter of the late Edward and Mary Doyle, cherished sister of Dolly, Betty, Lena, Michael and the late Ted, Jack, Jimmy, Pat and Nan.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Áine, Aisling, Cathal, Ciara, Róisín and their partners, great-grandson Noah, son-in-law Dinny, daughter-in-law Anne, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm and all day Thursday with Prayers at 9pm that evening. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, via her residence, for burial.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

The late Noel Broderick

The death has occurred of Noel Broderick of St. Joseph's Terrace, Tinryland, Carlow.



May 31, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at The District Hospital, Carlow; beloved husband of the late Christina (Teenie).

Noel will be sadly missed by his loving sons Joe and John, John's partner Bernie, grandchildren Paul, Malissa, Daire and Shane, great-grand-daughter Quincy, brother Dessie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends, also his loyal canine companion Coco.

May Noel Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennkerry, on Wednesday from 4pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm can be viewed on the following link:

https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-josephs-church-tinryland/

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired to: The District Hospital, Carlow. Donation box in church.

Noel's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and The District Hospital, Carlow for their exceptional care of Noel.