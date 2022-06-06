Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday June 6, 2022

The late James Seamus Cummins

The death has occurred of James Seamus Cummins of Ballon, Carlow.



June 3, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his son Martin.

Seamus, beloved husband of Jenny and much loved father of Rose, Paul, Jimmy, Ann & Ger.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Caroline, Gerardine, Jacquline & Antoinette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe, Brother Ger, sisters Mary, Jane, Patty, Theresa, Rosaleen, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Seamus Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday with removal to Saint Peter & Paul Church, Ballon for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

The late Michael Cornwall

The death has occurred of Michael Cornwall of Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow



June 3, 2022. Peacefully, at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

Michael, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie & extended family.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, at 10am, followed by private cremation.

The late Michael (Mick) Scully

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Scully of The Strand, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois.



June 5,202. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sons Pat and Mick and by his daughter Kay.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggie, son Raymond, daughters Carmel and Pauline, brothers Tom and Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing on Tuesday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Holy Cross Church, Killeshin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Éist Carlow

The late Una Buggy Bailey

The death has occurred of Una Buggy Bailey of Ballymurphy, Tullow, Carlow.



June 5, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Carlow Hospice; beloved mother of the late Frank.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Cormac, children Sarah and Daragh, parents Liam and Margaret (Buggy), mother-in-law Una, brother Bill, sister Lorna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Una Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm until 8pm. House private thereafter, please.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, after which she will be laid to rest with Frank in Grange Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Éist.