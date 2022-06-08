Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 8, 2022
The late Martin Comerford
The death has occurred of Martin Comerford of Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Laois / Carlow.
Martin passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on June 8, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.
Much loved father of Craig, adored grandfather of Tommy and Croía, cherished father-in-law of Tracie, beloved son of the late Edward and Katie and brother of the late Tommy and Catherine.
Sorely missed by his heartbroken sisters Maureen and Sadie, nieces, nephews, extended family members Dina, Michelle and Keith and all his family and friends at St Fiacc’s House.
May Martin’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Carpenters Bros., Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial afterwards in Clogh Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.
