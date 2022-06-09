Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday June 9, 2022
The late Brigid (Bridie) Nolan (née Gorman)
The death has occurred of Brigid ( Bridie) Nolan (née Gorman) of Augha, Nurney, Carlow, R93 YT66 / Mountmellick, Laois.
Brigid, ex Principal of Nurney N.S. passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 7, 2022, in St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.
Predeceased by her husband Dinny and sister Mai. Sadly missed by her Sons and Daughters Denis, Nicky, Mary, Joey and Evelyn, sons-in-law Martin and Vinny, daughters-in-law Eileen, Pamela and Brid, her 10 adored grandchildren James, Nicola, Billy, Denis, Padraig, Ide, Aíne, Colm, Anna-Mai and Grace, nephew P.J., nieces Nicola and Sinead and her many loyal and close friends and neighbours.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis
Reposing at the family Home in Augha on Thursday and Friday with Funeral Prayers on Friday evening at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St.Patrick's Church, Newtown via Nurney N.S. for Funeral Mass at 11.am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
