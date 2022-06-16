Search

16 Jun 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday June 16, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Jun 2022 4:13 PM

The late Sarah Stynes

The death has occurred of Sarah Stynes of Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow.

June 15, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Glendale (Sonas) Nursing Home, Tullow.

Beloved daughter of the late Annie and Michael Stynes and sister of the late Ita, Peg and Tom.

Sarah will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann, son-in-law Danny, granddaughter Danielle, grandson Joe, great-grandchildren Noah and Layla, nephews, nieces, brother Joe, extended family, neighbours, friends and especially her friends at Glendale (Sonas) Nursing Home.

May Sarah Rest In Peace

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry, on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm, also reposing on Friday from 1pm, with removal at 3.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Rathoe, arriving for Funeral Mass at 4pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Martina (Tina) Murphy (née Canavan)

The death has occurred of Martina (Tina) Murphy (née Canavan) of Springhill, Killeshin, Carlow / Laois

Passed away peacefully, on June 14, 2022, at in St. James’s Hospital Dublin.

Predeceased by her parents Bill and Nell Canavan.

Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Dawn, Lee, Kylie and Padraig, adored grandmother of Luke, Nicole, Jamie, Mikey, Robyn, Kacie and Elsie, cherished sister of Laurance and sister-in-law Pauline, son-in-law Michael (Birdy) daughters-in-law Essmay and Elaine.She will be sadly missed by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tina Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Friday, June 17, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Killeshin Cemetery.

Tina’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

St. Clare's Church

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin and Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise

The late Donal Meaney

The death has occurred of Donal Meaney of Tinnagarney, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

June 15, 2022, at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his father Jim.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Patricia Meaney, brother Tom, his partner Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Donal's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R21 E300) today, Thursday, from 4pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

