Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday June 21, 2022
The late Aidan Fox
The death has occurred of Aidan Fox of Ballycarney, Carlow Town, Carlow / Douglas, Cork.
June 19, 2022, peacefully in the care of the staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.
Beloved husband of Monica and much loved father of David. Predeceased by his sister Mary.
He will be very fondly remembered and sadly missed by his brothers Robert and Kevin, his sister Catherine, nieces, nephews, all his extended family, his friends and former colleagues in IT Carlow.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral Mass on Monday (June 27) at 11am in Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow, followed by private cremation.
House private, please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
The funeral Mass may be viewed using the following link
