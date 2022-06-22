Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 22, 2022

The late Bernie Nolan (née Dempsey)

The death has occurred of Bernie Nolan (née Dempsey) of Rossmore View, Killeshin, Carlow / Laois.



Bernie passed away peacefully, on June 20, 2022. Predeceased by her Dad Dinny and sisters Chrissie and Josie.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, much loved mother of Tara and Eddie, her adopted daughters Kellyanne, Delly, the little One and Aoífe, adored grandmother to Lyla, Pauric, Lacey, Oísín and Odhrán her mother Sheila Dempsey, her brothers and sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home Rossmore View, on Thursday with prayers at 8pm Thursday evening. Removal on Friday Morning at 11am to The Holy Cross Church Killeshin for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by committal service at The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

Bernie's cremation service may be viewed by clicking on the following link: Victorian Chapel

The late Paddy Lennon

The death has occurred of Paddy Lennon of Clogrennane, Carlow / Laois.



Paddy passed away, on June 20, 2022.

Beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Tom, Mary, Anne, Patty, Patrick, Eileen and Sean.

Predeceased by his son Joe and sisters Margaret, Mary and brother Pierce.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Tom, Jack, Jim and Joe, his sisters Nell and Amy, nephews, nieces and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Anne Holohan’s home in Coon West via Carlow, Co. Kilkenny ( Eircode R93 VR72) on Thursday 23 June from 3pm – 9pm and Friday from 3pm – concluding with rosary at 9pm. Paddy’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, on Saturday at 12 noon and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Saturday Morning Please

Donations to St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.