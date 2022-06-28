Search

28 Jun 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday June 28, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

28 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

The late Laurence James Byrne

The death has occurred of Laurence James Byrne of Ardnehue, Bennekerry, Carlow.

Larry passed away on June 27, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son John; Larry will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Kay, children Georgie, Liz, Elaine and Eimear, father-in-law to Muirghin, James, Gavin and Eddie, much loved grandad to his eleven grandchildren, dearly missed by his extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Larry Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode: R93 K8H1) on Wednesday from 3pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. House private before this please. Removal on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to: Carlow Hospice.

https://www.countycarlowhospice.ie/donate.html

The late Tiffany Byrne

The death has occurred of Tiffany Byrne of Carlow Town, Carlow

Tiffany passed away, unexpectedly, on June 24, 2022, at her home.

Beloved daughter of Bobby and Sheila Byrne.

She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, brother Robert and his partner Allison and Robert’s son Cooper in Australia, her partner Aaron and his extended family, her Nana Kathleen Byrne (New Oak Est), her aunties, uncles, cousins, relatives and her many good friends and neighbours.

May Tiffany’s gentle and beautiful natured soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St,, Carlow on Tuesday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

