01 Jul 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday July 1, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

01 Jul 2022 5:53 PM

The late Laura McGuire

The death has occurred of Laura McGuire of Spencer Dock, Dublin / Carlow / Ballyhaunis, Mayo.

June 22, 2022, suddenly.

Laura, beloved daughter of Joan and Sean (Ballyhaunis), dear sister of Sinead and sister-in-law to Corey and auntie of Ailbe. Sadly missed by her loving family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock (D15 CA4V) on Monday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballyhaunis Cemetery (arriving at 3.15 pm approx).

Laura’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Monday morning

House private and family flowers only, please.

The late John Charles Lawlor

The death has occurred of John Charles Lawlor of Brownshill, Carlow / Tullamore, Offaly.

June 29, 2022, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Gladys and by his brother Billy.

Dearly loved husband of Trish. Sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael, David and Brendan, sisters Florrie and Jenny, mother-in-law Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, colleagues, staff, clients, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

House, strictly private, please.

Funeral Arrangements Later on RIP.ie

