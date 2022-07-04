Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday July 4, 2022

The late Mary Merne

The death has occurred of Mary Merne of Lisheen Row, Mallow, Cork / Churchtown, Cork / Carlow / Killala, Mayo.



Mary died peacefully on July 2, 2022 in her sleep at Marymount Hospice, Cork with her daughter by her side.

Survived by her daughter Michelle (Shelly), sister Joyce and other siblings Sylvia, Alan and Gwen, her auntie Maureen and other family members, all her cousins and much loved nephews and nieces, her life long friend Mary Smith of Leinster Crescent, Carlow and Chicago, also all of her other dear friends, especially the Moriarty's Sheila and Diane and many others.

She will be greatly missed by all. Many thanks for the care, respect and affection she was shown by all the carers and nurses in Windmill, CUMH and Marymount in her time with them.

Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow on Tuesday (July 5) from 6pm to 7pm.

Mary's Funeral Service will take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy on Wednesday (July 6) at 1pm and can be viewed on www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Bru Columbanus, Cork.

The late Bridget (Bea) Clancy(née Heffernan)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bea) CLANCY (née Heffernan) of Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballinabranna, Carlow.



July 3, 2022. Passed peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Co. Wexford.

Beloved wife of the late Seán, loving mother of Anne and beloved sister of Liz and the late Mary, Nan and Johnny.

Sadly missed by her daughter, sister, grandchildren Annamae and Billy, son-in-law David, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, July 6, at 10.30am at Saint Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at -

https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

May she rest in peace