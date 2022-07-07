Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday July 7, 2022
The late Tony Gough
The death has occurred of Tony Gough of Pollerton, Carlow Town, Carlow.
Tony passed away, peacefully, after a long illness, on July 6, 2022, at The District Hospital, Carlow.
Beloved husband of Joyce, cherished brother of Robert and Gerard and much loved son of the late Paddy and Nancy.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers, brothers-in-law Pat and Peter, sisters-in-law Eilish and Maura, nephews Sean and Eoghan, nieces Eleanor and Abigail, relatives and friends.
May Tony’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing in Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow on Friday from 2pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow
