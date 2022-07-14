Search

14 Jul 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday July 14, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

14 Jul 2022 3:51 PM

The late Tom Mooney

The death has occurred of Tom Mooney of 3 Sycamore Road, Rathnapish, Carlow.

July 13, 2022, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Robina and much loved father of Gearoid, Tomas, Peter and Art.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sisters Patsy, Sheila, Kathleen and Colette, daughters-in-law Patricia, Maria and Dara, grandchildren Sean, Neill, Culann, Evin and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Annie Farrell

The death has occurred of Annie Farrell (née Mulhall) of 37 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Annie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home, on July 13, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Jack (Jacko) and much loved Mother of Thomas, John, Seamus and Paul.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marian, Lorna and Orla, sister Kitty, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Annie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 4pm on Friday, concluding with Prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Annie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

