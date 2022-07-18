Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday July 18, 2022
The late Michael O'Sullivan
The death has occurred of Michael O'Sillvan of Oak Park Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kenmare, Kerry.
Michael passed away on July 17, 2022 (unexpectedly) at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Retired Irish Sugar.
Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Colette, Michele and Rhona.
Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Mai and Rita, brother Teddy, sons-in-law Barry and Fergal, adored grandchildren Aine, Eimear, Daniel, Andrew and Hugh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul.
