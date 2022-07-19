Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday July 19, 2022
The late Oliver O'Neill
The death has occurred of Oliver O'Neill of No 3 Kyleeshal, Raheendoran, Carlow.
Oliver passed away, unexpectedly, on July 16, 2022, at his home.
Cherished brother of Daniel, Patrick, Ned, Mary and the late Jack and Tommy.
He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Oliver Rest in Peace
Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 5pm on Wednesday, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St Joesph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Oliver’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Joseph’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iE-R4oXRIk
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen.
During the July and August period the public may notice an increase in activity from winged ants around their homes and businesses
Almost 40% of the 43,256 arrivals to Ireland were categorised as 'One parent with children' under relationship classifications
The proposals were included in a recent report titled ‘Food Poverty: Government Programmes, Schemes and Supports’.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.