Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday July 20, 2022

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston (née Tuite)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston (née Tuite) of Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Tramore, Waterford / Janesboro, Limerick / Gowran, Kilkenny.



Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband Rory and the wonderful nursing staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Rory, her children, Deirdre, Turlough, Maeve, Dara and Bronach, her daughters-in-law, Eileen and U-sa, sons-in-law Lionel and Sean and Bronach’s partner, Francine, her grandchildren Ciara, Rory, Cathal, Dusara, Conor, Róisín, Aoife, Tiarnan and Finn, her great-grandchild, Hubert and her brother Sean, grandson-in-law Jonny, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, friends and all those who cared for her and resided with her in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

May Betty’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St Carlow, on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

Betty’s Cremation Service can be viewed on the following link

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The late Johnny Tracey

The death has occurred of Johnny Tracey of Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow.



Johnny passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 at the District Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by his loving wife Theresa and his much loved daughters Sharon & Martina.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife & daughters, sons-in-law Ken & Brendan, grandchildren Adam, Orla, Emer, Aine, Alyssa, Bryanna, Devan & Lucas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Johnny's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Rathoe for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Hospice.

The late Tom D'Arcy

The death has occurred of Tom D'arcy of ''Gloster House'', Hill Road, Cloghan, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly / Carlow Town, Carlow.

Tom passed away on July 19, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Creggan, Ferbane, late of Carlow IT, and was predeceased by his wife Bernie and sister Josephine (Jo).

Tom will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving children, Denise, Morgan, Alan, Suzanne and Louise, grandchildren, Morgan (IRE), Morgan and Taylor (NZ), Jessica, Abby and Olivia, sisters and brothers Mary, Bridie, Jane, Kieran and Patty, extended family and friends.

Grant Tom Eternal Rest and Peace

Tom's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. They are very conscious that Covid is still present and kindly ask that those calling to the house and attending the funeral are mindful of the ongoing risk.

Tom will repose at his home on Thursday (July 21) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, (July 22) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am, which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie.

Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.