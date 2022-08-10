Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - August 10, 2022
The late Lena Watt (née McGuirk)
The death has occurred of Lena Watt (née McGuirk) of Ricketstown, Rathvilly, Carlow.
Lena passed away on August 7, 2022 peacefully in Melbourne Australia. Predeceased by her husband Lestor, daughter Anne and brother Joe (McGuirk).
Sadly missed by her sons John and Robert, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Paul, Niro, sister-in-law Sally, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Funeral will take place in Melbourne on Thursday, August 18. A remembrance Mass for Lena will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 11am which can also be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam
May Lena Rest In Peace.
The late Josephine Doyle (née McCarthy)
The death has occurred of Josephine Doyle (née McCarthy) of Knockroe, Rathvilly, Carlow.
Josephine passed away on August 9, 2022 peacefully at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow; predeceased by her husband Peter, sister Rita and brother Gerry.
Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Josie Rest In Peace.
Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.
Josie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link
www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam
