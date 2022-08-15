Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday August 15, 2022

The late Margaret James (formerly O'Dwyer) (née Whelan)

The death has occurred of Margaret James (formerly O'Dwyer) (née Whelan) of Rathnapish, Carlow / St. Mullins, Carlow.



Margaret passed away on August 14, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Oliver, Noreen, John, Christine and Martina and stepmother to Fred, Keith, Derek, Iris, Frances and Sandra.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow (Eircode R93H308) on Tuesday evening from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow (Eircode R93 AE39) to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Portlaoise Road, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre, Carlow.

House private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-family-parish-3

The late George (Georgie) Brophy

The death has occurred of George (Georgie) Brophy of Doonane Terrace, Crettyard, Carlow / Laois / Kilkenny



Georgie passed away on August 11, 2022. Beloved son of the late William & Margaret, pre-deceased by his sister Patricia.

Georgie will be sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, Jimmy, Liam, Frank, John, Ann, Margaret, Theresa, Maura, Bernadette, and Claire, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

May Georgie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Tuesday (August 16) from 3pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to Saint Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.