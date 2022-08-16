Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 16, 2022
The late Kathleen Canavan (née Dixon)
The death has occurred of Kathleen Canavan (née Dixon) of Coolnasnaughta, Myshall, Carlow.
Kathleen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving sons, on August 15, 2022.
Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Sean, and sister of the late Larry & Rose, much loved mother of John, Edward, Raymond, Michael & Eugene.
Deeply regretted by her loving sons, son-in-law Mike, brothers Eddie, Jim, Gerry, grandchildren Michael, Jodie & Rebecca, sisters Patricia & Sr. Fidelma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.
May Kathleen's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Wednesday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.
Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs
The late Pat Jackman
The death has occurred of Pat Jackman of College Road, Castleisland, Kerry / Tullow, Carlow.
Pat Jpassed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff of Willow Brooke Care Home Castleisland.
Predeceased by his wife Mary, his brother Luke and his sisters Nell and Mary.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Lil (Tullow) ,brother Nicksie (Tullow) sisters-in-law, his nephews especially Cian, nieces, all extended family, relatives, good neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland ( Eircode V92PH68 ) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral departing his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.
The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland.
