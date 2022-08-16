Search

16 Aug 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 16, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 16, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 16, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

The late Kathleen Canavan (née Dixon)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Canavan (née Dixon) of Coolnasnaughta, Myshall, Carlow.

Kathleen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving sons, on August 15, 2022.

Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Sean, and sister of the late Larry & Rose, much loved mother of John, Edward, Raymond, Michael & Eugene.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, son-in-law Mike, brothers Eddie, Jim, Gerry, grandchildren Michael, Jodie & Rebecca, sisters Patricia & Sr. Fidelma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Kathleen's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Wednesday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs

Inflation rise could leave Carlow pensioners unable to heat homes, warns Age Action

The late Pat Jackman

The death has occurred of Pat Jackman of College Road, Castleisland, Kerry / Tullow, Carlow.

Pat Jpassed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff of Willow Brooke Care Home Castleisland.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, his brother Luke and his sisters Nell and Mary.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Lil (Tullow) ,brother Nicksie (Tullow) sisters-in-law, his nephews especially Cian, nieces, all extended family, relatives, good neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland ( Eircode V92PH68 ) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral departing his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland 

Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media