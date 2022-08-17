Search

17 Aug 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday August 17, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Aug 2022 4:05 PM

The late Martin Poole

The death has occurred of Martin Poole of Tullow, Carlow / Cabra West, Dublin.

Martin passed away on August 16, 2022, suddenly, after a short illness bravely borne. Martin, beloved son to the late Michael and Rose, he will be very sadly missed by his loving partner Belinda, brother Michael, nephew Ian, cousins, extended relatives, and a wide circle of very close friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lanigans Funeral Home, Faussagh Avenue, Cabra on Friday August 19 between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Saturday August 20 to the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West arriving for 10am Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society at cancer.ie

The Mass may be viewed by clicking on the following link: churchservices.tv/cabrawest

The Service at the crematorium may also be viewed at approximately 12 Noon by clicking on the following link:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

The late Bernard (Bertie) Hayes

The death has occurred of Bernard (Bertie) Hayes of Glenville, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Bernard passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 12, 2022, at St. James's Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and granddad of the late Katie & John and much loved father of Lisa, Bernadette & Louise.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, sister Sr. Cora, sons-in-law Michael & Owen, grandchildren Niamh, Paul, Helen, Liam, James & Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Bertie's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 12 noon concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Saint Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

Bertie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-Judttc_IE

 

