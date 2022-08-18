Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday August 18, 2022
The late Anne Winifred Dempsey (née Fleming)
The death has occurred of Anne Winifred Dempsey (née Fleming) of Clonagoose, Borris, Carlow.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 17, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny.
Beloved wife of Hugo, and cherished mother of Jacqueline and Katriona. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Finn and Oisín, predeceased by her sisters Breda and Patsy. Sadly missed by her sisters Mai, Teasie, and Fiaro and brothers Noel and Johnny, and her sons in law Nigel and Dan and extended family and neighbours.
RIP
Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home Borris from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church Borris for Requiem Mass at 11am Friday. Followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Requiem Mass can be viewed on link below
Irish Water is now having to step in at 37 locations around the country and supply water from tankers and other measures
The children were aged between five and 10, had been dead a number of years and the suitcases had been in storage for at least three or four years
There are a number of practical steps that people can take to prevent the presence of these pest birds on their premises
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.