Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday August 23, 2022
The late Eileen Cummins
The death has occurred of Eileen Cummins of Leaney, Ardattin, Carlow / Wicklow
Eileen passed away peacefully on August 22. Predeceased by her husband Richard and her son Richard Sean. Sadly missed by her daughter Maria (Falls), her family and friends.
May Eileen Rest In Peace
Reposing in Byrne’s Funeral Home, Crablane, on Tuesday from 6-9pm. Burial on Wednesday at 11.30am in the cemetery of The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ardattin.
.
The Google-owned video platform said accounts linked to Tate had been removed for breaching its terms of service
Many people in rural Ireland do not have access to gas, and rely on home heating oil to heat their homes
As part of the campaign, the farmers appear in videos which showcase the measures being taken to make Irish dairy the most sustainable dairy in Europe
The ASI hopes that 3,000 walkers across Ireland will help us raise €250,000 for vital services that help to support so many people
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.