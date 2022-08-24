Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday August 24, 2022
The late Jane O'Sullivan (née Townsend)
The death has occurred of Jane O'Sullivan (née Townsend) of Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow.
Jane passed away on August 23, 2022, in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.
Cherished mother of Elizabeth, sadly missed by her sister Olive, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Sara, Suzy and Thomas, Suzy's husband Joe, and great-grandson Alex, sister-in-law Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
At Rest
Reposing at her daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Tony's residence Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 X458) from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday August 24.
Funeral Service will take place at St. John's Church, Shankill, Paulstown, on Thursday August 25, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
House Private on Thursday Morning Please.
