Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday August 25, 2022

The late James (Jim) Nolan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Nolan of Carlow Town, Carlow / Bagenalstown, Carlow.



James passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on August 24, 2022.

Cherished brother of Catherine Lennon and Matilda Pichierri, beloved son of the late Mary (Molly) and Paddy, much loved uncle of Karen, Debbie and Patrick and brother-in-law of Tom.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, extended family in Birmingham, England and his many good friends and carers in Park Lodge, Carlow.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Newtown, Fenagh, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maureen Keilthy (née Casey)

The death has occurred of Maureen Keilthy (née Casey) of Carlow Town, Carlow.



Maureen passed peacefully on August 24, 2022, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, in the wonderful care of her friends there.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy (PJ), sister Eileen and brother Michael.

Much loved mother of Ray, Kieran, Mary-Theresa and Ed and cherished step sister of Noel and Nancy.

Forever missed by her daughters-in-law Eleanor, Janelle and Jackie, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Shane, Brendan, Ryan, Clodagh and Nicola, her great-grandchildren Oliver, Maci, Finella, Aoife, Orla and Ava. Cousin Lila, nieces and nephews in Ireland and Australia and her many dear friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be published on August 5 on RIP.ie.







