Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday September 1, 2022

The late Eamon Timmons

The death has occurred of Eamon Timmons of Carlow Town, Carlow.



Eamon passed away on August 9, 2022.

Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy and much love father of John, Martin, Michael, Maria and Bernadette, extended family and friends.

May Eamon's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Eamon’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, September 5, at 11 am in The Oratory Church, St Alban-on-the Moors, Cardiff.

Eamon's Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSzlcs9zIXE

The late Elsie O'Reilly (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Elsie O'Reilly (née Dowling) of Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois.



Elsie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on September 1, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved Mother of Michael, Liam, Joe, Tom and Anna and cherished sister of Tom Dowling and the late Jimmy Doyle.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Marion, Ber and Mary, Michael’s partner Rose, brother, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Elsie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughters Anna’s home, 6 Radharc Alainn. Arles, (Eircode R93 A4X9) from 2pm on Friday, concluding with Prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Killeshin, Carlow.

Elsie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Arles Parish website

https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/

The late Michael (Mick) Keating

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Keating of 119 The Avenue, Willow Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / St. Mullins, Carlow.



Michael passed away on August 31, 2022, suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving son Damien, daughter Siobhán, grandchildren Niall, TJ and Amy, brother Jim, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later on RIP.ie