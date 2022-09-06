Search

06 Sept 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday September 6, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Sept 2022 5:53 PM

The late Gregory (Greg) Nolan

The death has occurred of Gregory (Greg) Nolan of 'Woodbrook', Barrack Street, Tullow, Carlow.

Greg passed away on September 6, 2022 in the presence of his loving family, following an illness bravely borne.

Beloved husband of Louise and father of Rebecca and Sean. Cherished son of Sean and Ann, and loved brother of Deirdre, Declan, Michael, Laura, Claire and Dermot. Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow, R93 E372 on Thursday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.45pm. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Mass will be streamed on Tullow Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please.

House private.

