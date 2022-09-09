Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday September 9, 2022
The late Ann Quinn (née Gahan)
The death has occurred of Ann Quinn (née Gahan) of Tallaght, Dublin / Carlow.
Ann passed away on September 7, 2022 peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Noel.
Loving mam to Aisling, Peter and the late Noelle and David. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Margaret and Bridget, brothers Dan, George, Michael, Davy and Paddy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village, on Friday (September 9) from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Saturday (September 10) to St Martin de Porres Church, Aylesbury, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
The late Jenny Gaffney (née O'Toole)
The death has occurred of Jenny Gaffney (née O'Toole) of Clontarf, Dublin / Tullow, Carlow / Wexford.
Jenny passed away on September 7, 2022, in her 102nd year, peacefully after a short illness in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her loving husband Jim and very sadly missed by her beloved children Michael, Miriam, Bryan and Niall, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her sister Annie, sister-in-law Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Beaumont Hospital particularly all in the Coronary Care Unit.
May She Rest in Peace
Funeral on Monday, September 12, at St Gabriel's Church, Dollymount, Clontarf, arriving 11.15am for Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.
The Funeral Mass can be viewed via the following link
https://www.stgabrielsparish.ie/parish-webcam
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.
