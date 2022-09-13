Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday September 13, 2022

The late Tom (Thomas) Mahon

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Mahon of 25 John Sweeney Park, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Tom passed away suddenly while holidaying abroad.

Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Shannon, son Ethan, grand children Bella and Sonny, sister Ann, brothers Kevin & John. Son of the late Mary and Paddy Mahon, Lower Main Street Borris, Co. Carlow.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to be announced on RIP.ie

The late Mary Kehoe (née Molloy)

The death has occurred of Mary Kehoe (née Molloy) of Croneskeagh, Hacketstown, Carlow.



Mary passed away on September 12, 2022 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick).

Sadly missed by her loving family Cha, Lilly and Kathleen, son-in-law Liam, brothers Jim, Johnny, Patsy and Danny, sisters Theresa, Peg and Bridie, sister-in-law Monica, grandchildren Imelda, Elizabeth, William, Brendan, Michael and Mikey, great-grandchildren Sean, Amy, Andrew, Jason, Brody, Jett, Odhran, Emma, Kayden and Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 12 noon until 6 pm. Removal at 6.45 pm. to The Church of Our Lady of The Wayside, Clonmore arriving for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am. after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Betty Waters (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Betty Waters (née Byrne) of Church St., Graiguecullen, Carlow.



Betty Waters passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow, on September 12, 2022. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Jack, sisters Marie, Joan, Margaret and Bonnie.

Loving mother to Paul, Sharon and Ronan. Sadly missed by her son, daughters, brother Seamus, sisters Kitty Cullen and Angela Fleming, daughter in law Lynn and son in law Liam, sister in law Maura, brother in law Joe, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lacey's Funeral Home, John St., Carlow from 4pm on Wednesday, September 14, concluding with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.40am to St Clare's Church, Graiguecullen arriving for 12 noon requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Betty`s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Clares Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital.

The late John (The Bod) Nolan

The death has occurred of John (The Bod) Nolan of 34 Maple Drive, New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Carlow.



John passed away peacefully, on September 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of John Jnr, Sharon, Yvonne and Barry, adored grandfather of Rebecca, Séan, Emma, Aaron, Jamie and Brónagh, cherished brother of Marie, May and the late Lily Hynes and brother-in-law of Paddy and the late Mick McGrath and Joe Hynes.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild Freya-Joanne, sons-in-law Paul McGrath and Liam Murphy, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, best friends John and Mary Ryan, good neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 H274) from 4pm on Wednesday, September 14, with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

John’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.