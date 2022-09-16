Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday September 16, 2022
The late Mary (Moll) Byrne (née Hughes)
The death has occurred of Mary (Moll) Byrne (née Hughes) of Celbridge, Kildare / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow.
Mary passed away on September 16, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
Beloved wife of the late Ray and much loved mother of Mark, Genevieve, Laurence, Camille and the late Philip. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Biddy, grandchildren Tom, Siobhán, Emily, Niamh, Lauren, Joseph, Ryan, Craig and Mia, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Cora, Joanne and Evelyn, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her carer Belinda.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge on Monday evening (September 19) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (September 20) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.
Mary’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK.
